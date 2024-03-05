F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 6,400 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Down 3.0 %

FFIV traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.46. 408,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $871,657,000 after buying an additional 361,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,052,000 after buying an additional 324,886 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,986,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $45,937,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

