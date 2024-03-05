Ripio Credit Network Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $22,127.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003992 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024001 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,049.58 or 0.99797622 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007922 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00144951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00247349 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $20,089.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

