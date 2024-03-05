Syscoin Trading 43.5% Higher This Week (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. Syscoin has a total market cap of $179.73 million and approximately $13.05 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00614012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00153171 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00043704 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Syscoin

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 781,803,033 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

