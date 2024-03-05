Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCHRF remained flat at $76.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $77.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13.

Get Georg Fischer alerts:

About Georg Fischer

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solution segments. It also offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as serves industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.