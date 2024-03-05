Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 31st total of 130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCHRF remained flat at $76.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $77.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.13.
About Georg Fischer
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Georg Fischer
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Georg Fischer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Georg Fischer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.