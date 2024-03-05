Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 15.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Leonardo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,564. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

