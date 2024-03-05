Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 15.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Leonardo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,564. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Leonardo Company Profile
