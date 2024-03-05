First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 12,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.
First Republic Bank Stock Down 20.8 %
FRCB stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,858. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.90.
About First Republic Bank
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Republic Bank
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.