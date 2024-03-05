First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,640,200 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 31st total of 12,370,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.2 days.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 20.8 %

FRCB stock traded down 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,858. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.90.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California.

