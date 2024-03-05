Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 155,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.0 days.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded down $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.39. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $262.00 and a fifty-two week high of $432.30.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

