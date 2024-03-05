Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Fnac Darty SA (OTCMKTS:GRUPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.0 days.
Fnac Darty Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRUPF remained flat at C$66.00 during trading on Tuesday. Fnac Darty has a one year low of C$46.08 and a one year high of C$66.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.00.
Fnac Darty Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fnac Darty
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fnac Darty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fnac Darty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.