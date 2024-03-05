Short Interest in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Increases By 20.1%

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,160,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $197.72. 915,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,818. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Honeywell International by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,373 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

