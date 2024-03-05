BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.96.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
