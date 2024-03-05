BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1238 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FRA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,303. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $152,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

