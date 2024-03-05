One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 383.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.9%.

OLP stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. 54,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,304. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.31.

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 7.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

