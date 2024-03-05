BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,782. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 2,590.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

