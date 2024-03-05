BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:CII traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,768. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.