BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0995 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:CII traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,768. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

