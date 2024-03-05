BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00189.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
