BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniAssets Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00189.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 80,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock MuniAssets Fund news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

