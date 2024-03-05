BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MQY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 126,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.