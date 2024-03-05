Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NOM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 5,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.