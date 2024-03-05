Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NCA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,522. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5,173.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

