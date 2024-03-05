Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NAN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 78,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,580. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

