BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MVF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

