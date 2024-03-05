BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

MIY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,685. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 357,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 155,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 57,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

