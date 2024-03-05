Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after purchasing an additional 287,451 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 338,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

