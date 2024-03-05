Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,957. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
