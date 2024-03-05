Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) is Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises 5.9% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned 0.91% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $174,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $42,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Down 0.5 %

LYV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

