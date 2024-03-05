Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 6,755,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.31. 3,565,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,489. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.