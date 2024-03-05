Kennedy Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 200.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,613 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $17,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 15,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 200,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CHRD stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $162.01. 636,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.25%.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

