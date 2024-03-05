Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 2,363,000 Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,363,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,421,000. Nutanix makes up approximately 2.8% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of Nutanix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 641.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nutanix by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 93,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 459.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. 2,776,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,094. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.33 and a beta of 1.29. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,229 shares of company stock valued at $7,276,868. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

