Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022,000 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 7.2% of Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $210,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 805,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 345.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,440,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,107 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 67.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in DraftKings by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 350,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 207,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 9,254,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,841,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $8,178,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,676,752.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,412 shares of company stock valued at $83,014,026 over the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

