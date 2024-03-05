NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Kabouter Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kabouter Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. NICE makes up about 7.3% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,005,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,632,000 after buying an additional 45,605 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NICE by 193.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after purchasing an additional 834,819 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,929,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE traded down $6.97 on Tuesday, hitting $239.01. 363,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

