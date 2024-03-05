Jetstream Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000. Celestica accounts for about 1.8% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

