Kabouter Management LLC Has $60.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kabouter Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 39.9% of Kabouter Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kabouter Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,496,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,837,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,513,757. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

