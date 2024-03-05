Jetstream Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000. MercadoLibre makes up 2.7% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $32.79 on Tuesday, reaching $1,527.29. The stock had a trading volume of 474,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,671.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,484.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,825.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

