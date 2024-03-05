35,000 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Bought by Jetstream Capital LLC

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Powell Industries accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Powell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Powell Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 31,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $945,179.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,753,628 shares in the company, valued at $160,036,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,627 shares of company stock worth $6,560,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of POWL traded down $18.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.16. The company had a trading volume of 596,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,690. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.82. Powell Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.87 and a one year high of $197.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

