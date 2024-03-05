Jetstream Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Yelp makes up 1.5% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Yelp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Yelp by 276.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,907 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Yelp by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,651 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 676,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,956. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.49. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $48.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average is $43.42.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at $12,256,696.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.