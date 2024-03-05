KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Invests $10.67 Million in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 21,654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,665,000. HubSpot accounts for approximately 2.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,769,930 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $22.83 on Tuesday, reaching $605.88. 454,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,606. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $592.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

