Kabouter Management LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Kabouter Management LLC lifted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for approximately 0.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup increased their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.62. 274,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.72.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

