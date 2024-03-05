KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Acquires 26,524 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,524 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for about 1.2% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.77. 1,008,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,568. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.50.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

See Also

