Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1,009.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,285 shares during the quarter. Datadog comprises about 4.1% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Datadog by 48.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 79.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $14,703,506.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,610,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 807,486 shares of company stock worth $99,440,097. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $7.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,032.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

