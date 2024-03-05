Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Invests $64,000 in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.89. 829,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,154. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.