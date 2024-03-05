Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326,104 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for about 7.6% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $38,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.52.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,968,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,800. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of -122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $80.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

