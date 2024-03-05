Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 177.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.62. 2,344,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

