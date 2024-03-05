Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 300 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,478,000 after acquiring an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,857,000 after purchasing an additional 493,857 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total value of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

AVY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,308. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

