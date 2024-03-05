Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $311,000 Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the third quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Barclays by 127.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 139.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 281.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 0.2 %

BCS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 11,669,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,519,779. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

