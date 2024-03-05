Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys New Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 16,991.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,227 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,820,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 30.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,174,000 after buying an additional 1,095,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 292,683.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 813,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 813,659 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 1,275,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

