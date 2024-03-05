Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises about 1.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after buying an additional 106,245 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 762,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,417,000 after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 473,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 165,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.65. 667,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,218. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $103.30 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

