Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 1,800 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up about 2.5% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after acquiring an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after acquiring an additional 191,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 7,017,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,746,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -590.73, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sabrina Ellis sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $866,310.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,504 shares in the company, valued at $17,762,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,737 shares of company stock worth $4,057,983. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

