Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Sells 950 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 63.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $282,983,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 3.5% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 126,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.49. 239,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,282. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

