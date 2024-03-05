Kensico Capital Management Corp Sells 271,200 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Kensico Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271,200 shares during the quarter. ATI makes up about 2.1% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.93% of ATI worth $48,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 295.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet upgraded ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ATI stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. The company had a trading volume of 764,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,955. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

