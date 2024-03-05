Kensico Capital Management Corp Purchases 50,200 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 3.8% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $89,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,083,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 677,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.86. The company had a trading volume of 916,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,896. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

