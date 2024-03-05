Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Has $21.61 Million Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,202,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006,569 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up about 4.8% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,860,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,721,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $2,634,050.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 227,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $2,634,050.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491,542 shares of company stock worth $32,969,451 over the last three months. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

