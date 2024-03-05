Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,399 Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,261,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

