Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

UNP traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.48. 743,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,763. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

